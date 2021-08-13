Teresa Lee Everitt, age 66, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021. She was born on May 8, 1955 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Aubrie Bailey and Julian Ruiz who preceded her in death along with her brother, Ricky Ruiz; and father-in-law, Dan Everitt.

Survivors include her husband, Dan Everitt; mother-in-law, Gertrude Everitt; sister, Kathy Lackey and husband Joe; nephews, Justin Lackey and wife Carrie, Mason Brown and Maddox Brown; niece, Jessica Smith and husband Mark; great-nieces, Peyton and Riley Smith; sister-in-law, Vickie Ruiz; nieces, Krystie, Katie, and Kelsie; aunts, Violet Hopkins and Janis McAdams; uncle, Joe Vann; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 16, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

