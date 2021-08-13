Johnny Carona, age 82 of Dayton, Texas passed away Monday, August 9, 2021. He was born February 20, 1939 in Lake Charles, Louisiana to parents Joe and Adiley Carona who preceded him in death along with his sister, Virginia Grimes; brother, Victor Joseph Carona; and nephew, Sammy Fields Carona.

Survivors include his sisters, Florence Giles and Lena Durden; nephews, Whalen Delcambre, Johnny Delcambre, and Russell Giles; nieces, Claudette Dickman, Loretta Delcambre, Diane Delcambre, Vickie Bolyer, Robin Hearn, Libby Peddicord, Bridgette McMillan, Crystal Bortz, Trudy Pollard, and Toni Durden; along with many great nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021 at Rural Shade Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Benoit Cemetery, Lake Charles, Louisiana.

