Ryland Lee Daic, 12, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in Houston. Ryland was born September 9, 2008, in Kingwood, Texas.

Ryland was a lifelong resident of Dayton. He was a past student of Richter Elementary and was entering Woodrow Wilson Jr. High this school year. He enjoyed playing the online video game called Fortnite. He raised chickens and ducks. Ryland also enjoyed playing soccer with his cousins and loved his family.

Ryland was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gerri Kinard. He is survived by his parents, Casey and Keith Castorina and Kene Daic; grandparents, Cliff and Lillian Kinard, Chip Hirsch and Lisa Daic; great-grandparents, Nanette Daic and Drago Daic; brothers, Dolen Daic, Joshua Daic, and Austin Daic; also numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation for Ryland will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. His service will be 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

