The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 12, 2021:

Gatlin, Russell Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Trevizo, Hugo – Driving While Intoxicated

Richardson, Grady Lee – Driving While License Invalid

Cox, Chloe Nicole – Theft of a Firearm (three counts)

Riegert, Nathan Alexander – Burglary of a Habitation

Domain, Joseph Raymond – Violation of a Bond or Protective Order

Scott, Felicia Danielle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

