Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 11, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 11, 2021:
- Patterson, Tyree Jacoby Allen – Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit Sex Offense (two counts)
- Spates, Ira Eugene – Speeding
- Thompson, Marshall Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Longoria, Angel Rene – No Driver’s License
- Morgan, Bryanna Deann – Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
- King, Crystal Nicole – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Rollins, Clayton Leon – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- McBee, Bryan Chance – Disorderly Conduct
- McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance