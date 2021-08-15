Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 11, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 11, 2021:

  • Patterson, Tyree Jacoby Allen – Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit Sex Offense (two counts)
  • Spates, Ira Eugene – Speeding
  • Thompson, Marshall Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Forgery of a Financial Instrument
  • Longoria, Angel Rene – No Driver’s License
  • Morgan, Bryanna Deann – Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
  • King, Crystal Nicole – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Rollins, Clayton Leon – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • McBee, Bryan Chance – Disorderly Conduct
  • McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance
