Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 11, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 11, 2021:

Patterson, Tyree Jacoby Allen – Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit Sex Offense (two counts)

Spates, Ira Eugene – Speeding

Thompson, Marshall Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Longoria, Angel Rene – No Driver’s License

Morgan, Bryanna Deann – Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia

King, Crystal Nicole – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Rollins, Clayton Leon – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

McBee, Bryan Chance – Disorderly Conduct

McDaniel, Cason Irwin – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance

