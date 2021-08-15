Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 10, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 10, 2021:

  • Landry, Douglas Craig – Displaying Expired License Plate, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Parker, Dalton Len – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Polk, Robbie Herschel – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Identify
  • Equivel, Dennis James – Aggravated Assault in Retaliation
  • Anders, Gary Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hawkins, Lisa Melinda – Public Intoxication
  • Tanton, Deonta Danta – Possession of Marijuana
  • Lawson, Travis Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Sullivan, James Lewis Jr. – Hold for Montgomery County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Hold for Montgomery County-Criminal Mischief
  • Anders, Gary Paul
  • Esquivel, Dennis James
  • Hawkins, Lisa Melinda
  • Landry, Douglas Craig
  • Lawson, Travis Lee
  • Mosley, Deonta Danta
  • Polk, Robbie Herschel
  • Sullivan, James Lewis Jr.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.