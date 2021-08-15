Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 10, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 10, 2021:

Landry, Douglas Craig – Displaying Expired License Plate, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Parker, Dalton Len – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Polk, Robbie Herschel – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Identify

Equivel, Dennis James – Aggravated Assault in Retaliation

Anders, Gary Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hawkins, Lisa Melinda – Public Intoxication

Tanton, Deonta Danta – Possession of Marijuana

Lawson, Travis Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sullivan, James Lewis Jr. – Hold for Montgomery County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Hold for Montgomery County-Criminal Mischief

Anders, Gary Paul

Esquivel, Dennis James

Hawkins, Lisa Melinda

Landry, Douglas Craig

Lawson, Travis Lee

Mosley, Deonta Danta

Polk, Robbie Herschel

Sullivan, James Lewis Jr.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

