Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 10, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 10, 2021:
- Landry, Douglas Craig – Displaying Expired License Plate, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Parker, Dalton Len – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Polk, Robbie Herschel – Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Identify
- Equivel, Dennis James – Aggravated Assault in Retaliation
- Anders, Gary Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hawkins, Lisa Melinda – Public Intoxication
- Tanton, Deonta Danta – Possession of Marijuana
- Lawson, Travis Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sullivan, James Lewis Jr. – Hold for Montgomery County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Hold for Montgomery County-Criminal Mischief