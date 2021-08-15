Jack Eugene Gilbert, 68, of Baytown, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at his home in Baytown. He was born on August 6, 1952, in Wichita, Kansas, the only child of Harry Lee and Virginia Harris Gilbert. Jack graduated from Wichita South High School, class of 1970. He attended trade school, obtaining his certification as a heavy equipment operator.

Jack worked as a heavy equipment crane operator for forty-one years with the Operating Engineers Local 101 Union before officially retiring in 2015. After his retirement, he and his wife Libby relocated to the Baytown, Texas area to be closer to their son and his family. Jack traveled all over for his job and went wherever needed. He was well known and often requested by so many for his work ethic and that safety came first in everything he did. Jack did crane work for refineries, buildings, and wind farms. One of his tasks at the union was working a crane behind the scenes and on set for Tim Burton’s Mars Attack movie.

Jack pursued many interests, some of which included his passion for cooking. He really liked to cook and could clear a kitchen quickly by using advising tactics on those trying to cook. When Jack cooked, you knew whatever he was making would be flavorful, hot, and filling. His delicious deviled eggs will surely be missed at all the family gatherings. Jack was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Monty Python movies, and The Three Stooges comedy. When considering the move to Baytown, it was important to Jack to find a place near the water so he could take up fishing as a hobby.

Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by those who knew and loved him.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his beloved wife of thirty-seven years, Elizabeth “Libby” Newman Gilbert of Baytown; his son Keith Norland and wife Mary of Katy; his grandchildren Kamryn, Kathryn, and Robert; his cousin Don Gilbert and wife Denise of Wichita, Kansas; his sisters-in-law Trudi Randolph and husband Mike of Wichita, Kansas and Traci Richardson of Wichita, Kansas; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Jack’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving and funny man that he was.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com.

