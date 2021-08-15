Peggy Joyce Kaiser, age 85 of Livingston, Texas passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021. She was born November 4, 1935 in Crowley, Louisiana to parents Robert Blackburn and Gladys Mae Love who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Alan H. Kaiser; daughter, Terri and husband Tommy Bennett; son, Randy and wife Peggy Moore; brother, Brendan Love; grandchildren, Nicholas Moore and wife Brianna, Joseph Heysquierdo and wife Lauren, and Stacy Bennett; great-grandchildren, Waylon Moore, Brooklyn, Kelsi, and Maykala Bennett; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Coldspring Texas.

