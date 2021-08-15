Lonnie Wayne Majors, Sr., “Blue Boy” age 74 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021. He was born December 4, 1946 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Lyle Majors and Burnice Havard who preceded him in death along with Susan Prescott, Donna Majors, Lonnie Havard, and John Swearingen.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Majors; daughter, Burnice Swearingen and husband Wesley; sons, Lonnie Majors, Jr. and wife Theresa, Alonzo Majors and wife Amanda; sister, Darlene Hibbard; along with sixteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon – 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with funeral services starting at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

