Darrell Dewayne Holley, Sr., 55, of Dayton, passed away on August 11, 2021, in Liberty. Darrell was born September 4, 1965, in Little Rock, Arkansas to parents Willard Holley and Anna Banks.

Darrell had been a resident of Dayton for 27 years. He was a handyman. He repaired small engines, was a mechanic and loved to work on vehicles. He enjoyed driving his truck and yard work. Dewayne was an avid gamer and loved playing Gears of War with his children and clan mates. Most of all he loved his family and took pride in always taking care of them.

Darrell is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lisa Holley; his children, Darrell “Dewayne” Holley, Jr. and wife Janet, Cody Holley and partner Laura Smith, Jessica Holley, Clay Holley and partner Alliah Berotte, Whitley Benjamin, and Robyn Mosley and husband Matthew; grandchildren, Brooke Musick, Matthew Mosley, Dylan Mosley, Adam Holley, Kaitlyn Mosley, Collin Holley, Kenley Holley, Tyler Benjamin and Quencey Holley; brother, Billy Joe Otwell and wife, Janice, sisters, Carlene Otwell and Deanna Otwell and husband Kenneth; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Darrell will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

