Manuel Larry Lizarraga, 81, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Mr. Lizarraga was born May 23, 1940, in Long Beach, California to parents Valente Lizarraga and Jenny Velos.

He was a truck driver for Republic Waste.

Mr. Lizarraga is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Ochoa Lizarraga; his children, Audrey Lizarraga, Dana Lizarraga, Judy Lizarraga, Raymond Manuel Lizarraga, Martha Lopez, Hilda Alvarenga, Roxana Alvarenga, and Dinora Alvarenga, Jose Alvarenga, Mario Alvarenga, Juan Alvarenga and Luis Alvarenga.

Visitation for Mr. Lizarraga will be at Friday, August 20, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dayton. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

