Victor Frank Rosser, 68, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Kerrville. He was born on January 12, 1953, in Dayton, Texas, to the late Lanora Faye Fries Rosser and James Arthur “Dugan” Rosser, Sr.

Victor graduated from Dayton High School, class of 1971. He enlisted and proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era, mostly in Germany, with the United States Army. Victor was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Dayton.

Victor was everyone’s friend and someone who never met a stranger. His grandchildren were his life and he loved them immensely. Victor also adored his canine companion and Kerrville celebrity pup, Booker T.; they would cruise through town together and spend time on the river. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Robert Lewis Rosser, III, and James Arthur “Jamie” Rosser, II; his paternal grandparents “Pops and Granny” Robert Lewis and Lemma Marjorie Rosser; and his maternal grandparents H.H. and Clara Swanks Fries. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children Victor Frank Rosser, II and Lanora “Marie” Sprague; his grandchildren Lanora Kay, David Johnathon, and Elsie Stone Sprague; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 2pm in the funeral home. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Linney Cemetery in Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Victor’s honor to the Warriors Heart Foundation by visiting http://www.warriorsheartfoundation.org

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome

