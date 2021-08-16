Willie “Chris” Christine (Willis) Cheney, 84, of Conroe, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

She was born on Monday, January 4, 1937, in Alto, Texas to Doyle Felton Willis and Evalee (Carnline) Willis, both of whom have preceded her in death. Chris was also preceded in death by her brother, William Doyle Willis, sisters, Susie Williams and Maxine Hayden.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Calvin Cheney and wife Debbie, Leslie Mark Cheney and Sheila Jernigan, and Crystal Smith and husband Mark; caregiver, Mickey Cheney; brother, George Larry Harvey; sister, Nancy Rector and husband Charles; grandchildren, Joseph Cheney, Amanda Cheney, Jacob Cheney and wife Amy, Mark Ross Cheney, Audrey Hill, Julie Hernandez and husband Austin, Kelly Simon and husband Roger, David Smith, Christine Shewbart, Tyler Trammel, and Caydence Garsee; great-grandchildren, Esaia Cheney, Mark Ross Cheney, Ezra Britt, Ari Britt, Marcus Hernandez, Matthew Hernandez, Nicolas Hernandez, Jacob Black, Sobea Schiele, Jason Schiele, Reese Schiele, and Emma Smith; great-great-grandchildren, Sophia Hernandez and baby boy on the way; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Chris will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Chris will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 10:00 am. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

