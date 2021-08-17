For City of Dayton youth interns, it was a summer of experiences

Eight local high school students, some of whom have now gone on to college, spent the summer getting hands-on experience as interns for the City of Dayton. Now in its second year, the summer internship program is under the direction of the City’s Human Resources Director Tammy Alexander.

The 10-week paid internship program is open to students from Dayton, Crosby, Barbers Hill and Liberty high schools with the students being paid a decent starting wage and working 30 hours per week.

“They get to learn how local government works. A lot of them, when they start, don’t realize what the City does and the role it plays in our community,” Alexander said.

The eight interns were picked from a pool of 32 applicants. Each applicant was asked to select departments for which they would be willing to work. Some requested spots at the police station, public works or at city hall.

“We interviewed every applicant, so they got the experience of going through a real job interview. We placed eight of them from there. I can usually tell who is going to be a good fit with specific department heads. The girl I picked for HR was a perfect fit for that. Another who applied for the police department spot was a better fit for planning because of what her goals were in college,” Alexander said. “Putting them with the right person is important because we want the experience to be good, not only for them, but for the department head as well.”

This year’s interns were: Brianna Reyes, Elvira Deleon, Remington Jung, Mason Billings and Elizabeth Diaz of Dayton High School, Kaylee Davis of Crosby High School, Maverick Coleman of Barbers Hill High School and Destiny Brown of Liberty High School.

Davis, who is taking a year off between high school and college, to save up for tuition was offered a full-time position as a code enforcement officer.

“We want the kids to know that even if you aren’t going to college right away, there are good jobs right here in town. You can get retirement and insurance, and we will train you,” Alexander said.

If you or your child are interested in the internship program, you will have to wait until next April to sign up. The City will post notices on its website and Facebook page in the weeks leading up to the sign-up date.

“We try to be ready so that as soon as school ends we are ready to start,” she said.

