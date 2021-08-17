Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 15, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 15, 2021:

Leisure, Donna – Failure to Identify/Give False Information

Callahan, Johnathan Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated

Hernandez, Juan Genaro – Evading Arrest or Detention

Hernandez, William Jean – Possession of a Controlled Substance

McArdle, Mary Margaret – Forgery to Defraud or Harm Another and Forgery

May, Bryan Woodrow – Driving While License Invalid

Rhodes, Ronald Tyler – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ford, Kendael Latrail – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Burglary of a Habitation

Pena, Roberto – Possession of Marijuana

Savage, Alexandria – Possession of Marijuana

Citizen, Jalon Jamal – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Possession of Marijuana

Davis, Terry Wayne – Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon

Callahan, Johnathan Wayne

Citizen, Jalon Jamal

Davis, Terry Wayne

Ford, Kendael Latrail

Hernandez, Juan Genaro

Hernandez, William Jean

Leisure, Donna

McArdle, Mary Margaret

Pena, Roberto

Rhodes, Ronald Tyler

Savage, Alexandria

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

