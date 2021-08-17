Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 15, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 15, 2021:

  • Leisure, Donna – Failure to Identify/Give False Information
  • Callahan, Johnathan Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Hernandez, Juan Genaro – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Hernandez, William Jean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • McArdle, Mary Margaret – Forgery to Defraud or Harm Another and Forgery
  • May, Bryan Woodrow – Driving While License Invalid
  • Rhodes, Ronald Tyler – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ford, Kendael Latrail – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Burglary of a Habitation
  • Pena, Roberto – Possession of Marijuana
  • Savage, Alexandria – Possession of Marijuana
  • Citizen, Jalon Jamal – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Possession of Marijuana
  • Davis, Terry Wayne – Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon
  • Callahan, Johnathan Wayne
  • Citizen, Jalon Jamal
  • Davis, Terry Wayne
  • Ford, Kendael Latrail
  • Hernandez, Juan Genaro
  • Hernandez, William Jean
  • Leisure, Donna
  • McArdle, Mary Margaret
  • Pena, Roberto
  • Rhodes, Ronald Tyler
  • Savage, Alexandria

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.