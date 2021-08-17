Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 15, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 15, 2021:
- Leisure, Donna – Failure to Identify/Give False Information
- Callahan, Johnathan Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated
- Hernandez, Juan Genaro – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Hernandez, William Jean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- McArdle, Mary Margaret – Forgery to Defraud or Harm Another and Forgery
- May, Bryan Woodrow – Driving While License Invalid
- Rhodes, Ronald Tyler – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ford, Kendael Latrail – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Burglary of a Habitation
- Pena, Roberto – Possession of Marijuana
- Savage, Alexandria – Possession of Marijuana
- Citizen, Jalon Jamal – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Possession of Marijuana
- Davis, Terry Wayne – Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon