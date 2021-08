The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 14, 2021:

Carter, Bryan Devon – Possession of Marijuana and Aggravated Assault/Family Violence

Smith, Danny Lamar Jr. – Driving While License Invalid and Rider Not Secured by Seatbelt

Vasquez-Montes, Diego – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Fontenot, Samuel – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Deblanc, Sedric Wayne – Possession of Marijuana

Carter, Bryan Devon

Deblanc, Sedric Wayne

Fontenot, Samuel

Vasquez-Montes, Diego

Share this: Twitter

Facebook