Liberty’s Donatto named Outstanding Performer at UIL State Solo and Ensemble Contest

At the end of last school year, several Liberty High School Choir students competed in the UIL Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest. Unlike most years they were not able to travel to Austin for the competition but had to compete virtually by submitting video recordings of their performance.

The results and medals weren’t received until just recently.

Nailah Donatto, a junior at Liberty High School, not only received a 1st division medal for her solo but was named an Outstanding Performer.

Of the thousands of participants from across the state, only 2 to 3 percent of the solo performances earned the distinguished honor of being recognized as an Outstanding Performer. This achievement is truly a mark of musical excellence.

In recognition of this honor, Donatto was awarded a draped medal that is identical to those awarded to state champions in all UIL events.

Earlier this year, Donatto was also named to the Texas Music Educators Association All-State Choir. She is the daughter of Victor and Tonya Donatto.

