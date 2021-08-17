Looking for work? Job fair coming to Cleveland this Wednesday

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair this Wednesday to help match local employers with candidates seeking work.

Held at the Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the job fair is expected to have up to 20 participating businesses.

“We have 17 employers signed up already and expect to have a few more by tomorrow morning,” said Chamber CEO Jim Carson.

Employers who have signed up so far are Texas Department of Criminal Justice, local hospitals and doctors’ offices, construction and HVAC companies, and fast food restaurants, Carson said.

“It will be a combination of blue collar and white collar jobs. Employers in this area are really looking for workers. They are hard to find. Most businesses are reporting to us that they are shorthanded,” Carson said.

To prepare for Wednesday’s job fair, candidates should consider preparing a resume that they can share with employers. If they do not have a resume, then be prepared to fill out an application, which means being able to provide previous employer names and address, work history, qualifications and references.

“Dress like you are looking for a job, which means dressing professionally. Please do not come in shorts and flip flops,” Carson said. “If you have children, please find a sitter for them and avoid bringing them to meet with potential employers.”

If you have a business and would like to sign up for the job fair, it is not too late. The Chamber expects to accept participants until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. For more information, please call the Chamber at 281-592-8786.

