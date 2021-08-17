James William McKenna, 72, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021. He was born on Friday, December 24, 1948 in Ozone Park, New York to James Irving McKenna and Marion Rose (Dineen) McKenna, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, James Santo, Kathleen Brown and husband Calvin Fussell, William McKenna and wife Lori; sister, Susan Shambo and husband Matthew; grandchildren, Candace Dickey, Megan Brown, Joel Brown, Katie DalCortivo, Bobbie DalCortivo, Heather McKenna, Madison McFierson, Misty McKenna, Brittany McKenna, and Amber McKenna; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

