Terry Lynn Cromer, 63, of Romayor, Texas passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. He was born on Monday, January 6, 1958 in Houston, Texas.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Walter Albert Cromer, Jr., grandparents, Virgie and Walter Albert Cromer, Sr. and Bertha and Thelbert Allen.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving parents, Peggy Michalik and Ray; brother, Kevin Wayne Cromer; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

Plant a tree in memory of Terry by clicking here.

To send flowers to Terry’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

