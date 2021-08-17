Louise Stripling Griswold, 86, of Porter, Texas was born August 31, 1934, and passed away August 14, 2021. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil Chapel. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Lovelady, Texas where she will be laid to rest by her husband, Herbert Cruse Griswold, who preceded her in death. Survivors: 6 children daughters Elizabeth Coleman and husband Billy, Julie Hoech and husband Mike, and Molly Swanson, sons Kevin Griswold and wife Laurie, Ken Griswold and wife Karen, and Kirk Griswold. Grandchildren Kandice Hernandez, Kellen Coleman, Keith Coleman, Meagan Irwin, Kaylyn Warden, Kyle Griswold, Kase Griswold, Morgan Griswold, Justin Hoech, Jordan Briggs, Seth Swanson, and Shelby Swanson. Great-grandchildren Trey Hernandez, Easton Hernandez, Dylan Hernandez, Evan Hernandez, Taysha Coleman, Abby Coleman, Aiden Coleman, Gracie Coleman, Kolby Coleman, Kylie Jones, Baylie Jones, Allie Jones, Brodie Jones, Adam Warden, Thea Warden, Atlas Griswold, and Joanna Briggs, sisters Mary Alice Hicks, Juanita Fuller and Virginia Matlock and husband Joe Matlock, sister-in-law Barbara Stripling, many nieces and nephews.

Louise spent most of her years living in the North Shore area of Houston where she was known as “Miss Louise” to the many little lives she cared for in her daycare. She also taught cradle roll for many years in her home congregation of Royalwood Church of Christ.

Upon retirement from her daycare, Louise moved to Shepherd, Texas to be near her mother and siblings. She had recently moved to Porter, where she resided with her two sons and daughter-in-law until her passing.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Cruse Griswold; parents, Edgar and Rosa Stripling; brothers, W.C. Stripling, Weaver Stripling, and Bryant Stripling, Also preceding her in death was grandson, Cody Griswold.

Louise lived a faithful life to God and her family and will be missed but rejoice in the reunion taking place with her loved ones that left before her.

For those desiring to give a donation in lieu of flowers we encourage two options. Shepherd Church of Christ, PO Box 460, Shepherd, TX 77371 or Lovelady Evergreen Cemetery, PO Box 177, Lovelady, TX 75851.

