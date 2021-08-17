Erma Jeanette Chreene, 83, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 surrounded by her family and friends at her home in Shepherd, Texas. Erma was born on Monday, December 13, 1937 in Shepherd, Texas to parents Eldon and Alice Hues, whom preceded her in death. Erma was also preceded in death by her husband Murray Chreene; Brother, Eldon “Punk” Hues; Sisters, Bonnie True, Vera Humbird, and Patsy Thornton; Son-in-law, Jeff Hughes; Grandchild: Ashley Chreene; Great-grandson, Mason Chreene.

Erma is survived by her sons, Anthony “Bodink” Chreene and wife Renee, Murray “Brother” Chreene and wife Penny, Roger Chreene and wife Debbie, Lonnie Chreene and Marie, Randy Chreene and wife Regina; daughter, Melody Hughes; Sister, Betty Thornton; Brother, Tommy Hues and wife Debbie; Grandchildren, Bubba and Brandi, Russell, Jessica, Christie, Kayla, Courtney, Chelsea and Jared, Teresa, Dustin and Hollie, Bradley, Ty and Alaina, Jodie, Cameron, Dillon, April, Erin, Kelley, and Josh; Great-grandchildren, Harley, Cody, Callie, Savannah, Blaine, Ryan, Breanna, Karter, Lexie, Parker, Adalyn, Brazlee, Piper, Rhyder, Jase, Judd, Avery, Bayze, Madyson, Bayre, and Gracie; Great-great Grandchild, Tenzlee Chreene; Special Caretaker; Becky Horsley; a host of nieces, and nephews; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland. Services for Erma will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Bubba Chreene, Bradley Chreene, Ty Chreene, Dustin Hughes, Cody Chreene, Garrett Coogler. Honorary Pallbearers are: Russell Chreene, Billy Doverspike, Leonard Barrow, Walter Franklin, Greg White, Bobbie DeSpain and Darrell Kinsfather. Officiating Pastor Ronald Ellisor and Pastor Zack Currie.

