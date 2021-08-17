On Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, we will come together to celebrate the life of David Barry Riggs.

David was born April 10, 1948 in Houston, Texas to William Louis and Betty Jane Riggs. He passed away August 12, 2021.

He graduated from Galena Park High School in 1966 and after one year of college joined the United States Army. After Basic training, he married his wife of 54 years, Joy Lynn Graham. While in the Army, he worked as a Radar Technician in Alaska. He went to school in the Army for Military Intelligence and worked as an Agent performing security and background checks for service members.

Upon discharge from the Army, he joined the Houston Police Academy and served the city of Houston and the State of Texas for twenty-eight years. He worked as a Field Training Officer and a Crime Scene Investigator.

He was a lover of history and an artist, with many of his hand made wooden ships on display at the Maritime Museum in Houston, Texas and the Potato Patch Restaurant on 1960 in north Houston. He loved history and greatly enjoyed researching his family ancestry.

He is survived by his wife, Joy, their three children and their spouses Bonny and Thomas Tunnell, William and Kimberly Riggs, and David and Katy Riggs, his beloved nephew Derek, his grandchildren, Thomas, Hailey, Hannah, Brianna, Abigale, Sydney, Luke, Meagan, and Emily.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at Plum Grove Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas with funeral services starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Plum Grove Cemetery.

