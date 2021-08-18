Ervie “Jean” Brown of Shepherd, TX died on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 11:05 p.m. at the age of 77 at Plantation Assisted Living in Porter, Texas. Ervie Jean was born April 3, 1944, in Huntsville, TX to Ervin Nolan Lesser and Katherine Bartee Lesser. She is preceded in death by her parents Ervin and Katherine Lesser, her loving husband of 46 years Robert Leon Brown and son in law Stanley Shrader.

Ervie Jean is survived by her children Monica Brown Shrader and husband Edward, Cheri Brown Lohr and husband Marcus; Brother, Garry Lynn Lesser; Grandchildren, Allison Calhoun and husband Cody, Justin Shrader and wife Linda, Zachary Freeze, Hallie Freeze and John Lohr; Great Grandchildren, Kimber Calhoun, C.J. Calhoun, Kayson Shrader, Kendyl Shrader and Korbyn Shrader; Beloved family member Martha Scalco and husband Troy along with numerous other loving family members and friends.

Ervie Jean graduated from Cleveland High School in 1962. She then went to Cosmetology School and graduated in 1963. She married the love her of her life, Robert Brown on February 7, 1964. She and Robert moved with their daughters to Shepherd, TX in 1978 where they made their home. Jean was involved in the San Jacinto County Fair Association for many years, over the Fair Catalog for 10 years and was a dedicated worker of the 100 Club for many years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, quilting, canning, cooking, playing cards, bingo, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. She retired from being a hairdresser for 56 years in April 2019. She leaves behind a memory by many as being an amazing cook. Her passion in life was her family and being a Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to say a special thank you to staff at Plantation Assisted Living and Rose of Texas Hospice for taking such wonderful care of Jean and loving her like family.

Pallbearers: Justin Shrader, Zachary Freeze, Cody Calhoun, John Lohr, Jody Cronin, Troy Scalco, Dano Arrendell, and E.J. Bailes

Honorary Pallbearers: Allison Calhoun, Hallie Freeze, Linda Villafuerte-Shrader

Visitation will be held at Pace Stancil Funeral home on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow in the Chapel at Pace Stancil starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, TX.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to

Shepherd Senior Citizens

PO Box 1091

Shepherd, TX 77371

