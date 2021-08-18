Richard Zackary Kamerzink, loving husband and father, age 30 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021. He was born December 26, 1990 in Memphis, Tennessee to parents Michael and Marie Kamerzink. He is preceded in death by his father, Michael Kamerzink; and grandpas, Paul R. Timbs and Roy Kamerzink.

Survivors include his wife, Katie Kamerzink; mother, Marie Kamerzink; grandpa, Danny Jarboe; daughters, Brayleigh Marie Kamerzink, Gracelyn Brielle Kamerzink, Audrey Raine Kamerzink; sister, Ashley Kamerzink; brothers, Michael Kamerzink and wife Jessica Ellis, Blake Kamerzink and wife Krystian Kamerzink; uncles, Ricky Timbs, Billy Warner and wife Susan, and August Jarboe; nieces and nephews, Marissa Adams, Emmalee Lowe, Ryleigh Adams, Jaedyn Roberts, Charleigh Roberts, Zane Kamerzink, Jocelyn Roberts, Natalee Kamerzink, Gage Roberts, Hunter Roberts, Alex Kamerzink; brother and sister in laws, Sarah Roberts and husband Trey, Courtney Adams, Shannon Lowe and wife Sherri Jordan; mother and father in law, Leigh Ann Lowe and Roy Lowe; along with numerous cousins and other family members.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

