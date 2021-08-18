David Thomas “Tommy” Morris of Rye, TX, formerly of Niles, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 5:53 p.m. at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Ohio. He was 71 years old.

Tommy was born on July 17, 1950, in Warren, the son of the late Thomas Edward and Mary Sherman Morris.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School. Following high school, Tommy proudly served our country in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Morris enjoyed his life living in his cabin surrounded by nature. He was very independent and was a renaissance man who believed in doing things for himself. There wasn’t anything that he couldn’t work on. He was a VFW Member and enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing. He had a collection of cars and motorcycles that he would take out for a spin. He loved his family, especially his grandsons, who he never passed up an opportunity to hang out with.

He is survived by his children, Tommy (Kacie) Morris of Mont Belvieu, TX and Caitlin (Billy) Moudy of Liberty, TX; his 3 grandsons, Zack, Brad, and Maverick, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Morris, who passed away in December of 2013; and 4 siblings, Ed, Marilyn, Evelyn, and Janet.

A memorial service for Tommy will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas.

