Adam Melton Wheaton, 87, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston. Adam was born at home in Eufaula, Oklahoma on October 21, 1933 to parents George Owen Wheaton and Lucinda Jane Whisenhunt Wheaton.

With only a 6th grade education, as a young man, Adam enrolled in Lee Bible College in Cleveland, Tennessee. In 1954, like his brothers Jeff and Billy, he enlisted in the military, where he proudly served in the United States Air Force, receiving five commendations for his service and retired a Tech Sergeant after 21 years. After he retired from the military, Adam continued working full-time in military maintenance contracts and, later as a heat-treating technician in plants across Texas and Louisiana. His last employment was with Mattress Mack at Gallery Furniture. Staying with Mack for thirteen years, Adam earned his second retirement.

In 1955, Adam married the love of his life, Jolene Gordey. He recently told one of their daughters; “I was playing ping-pong and she asked if I could dance. She picked me and I’ve loved her every day since. She was my only love and what a love she has been!” Jolene said; “Everyone called him ‘Al,’ I figured his name was Allen or Alfred until he signed our marriage license!”

Together, Adam and Jolene traveled the world in his military service; living in Louisiana, Georgia, Turkey, Virginia, Michigan and Texas while raising four beautiful children. While in Virginia for four years, Adam and Jolene held leadership roles in the Boy Scouts and Girl Scout clubs in their community. As a Boy Scout Master, Adam took great pride in instilling strong values in his troops. These memories: earning their patches, camping out, participating in competitions are among their sons’ favorites with their Dad.

In 1993, Jolene suffered a fall that left her at various degrees of handicap over the years to come, until she was confined to a bed in 2020. Through it all, Adam saw to her every need, taking care of her with every ounce of strength he had and showering her with love every day he lived.

Retiring to the country in 2002, Adam fulfilled a life-long dream to own land and a small farm. They joined as members of Cornerstone Church in Liberty, Texas. Over the past twenty years, he and Jolene have enjoyed their country home with cows, chickens and goats.

Adam is remembered as a proud veteran, a ‘man’s man,’ a dependable provider, a loving husband and father. His friends describe him as a caring and loving person who was always there if he was needed. He will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.

Adam was preceded in death by his parents; brother George Harley Wheaton; and sisters; Emma Jean Lapp, Audrey Lee Honaker, Lilly Mae Patrick and Betty Faye Fitch. He leaves behind his loving wife of sixty-six years, Jolene Wheaton; son Victor Owen Wheaton and wife Denise; son Melton (Bo) Lawrence Wheaton and wife Sherry; daughter Pamala Jolene Sells and husband Ed; daughter Anita Jettie Graves and husband Michael; their nineteen grandchildren; Daniel Wheaton and wife Lilly, Rachalle Liedy and husband Bill, Jeremiah Wheaton and wife Mary, Joshua Wheaton, Timothy Wheaton, Tamara Draper and husband Shane, Lisa Silverman and husband Reed, Eddie Sells and wife Kaitlyn, Rebekah Sells, Kimberly Wolf, Cody Wolf, Natalie Graves and Victoria Wolf; fifteen beautiful great grandchildren and his two remaining brothers; Jeff Wheaton and Billy Wheaton. Finally, he also leaves behind numerous other family members and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Services, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575 with Pastor Paul Glazener of Cornerstone Church officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior. A graveside service with military honors will immediately follow at Palms Memorial Cemetery in Dayton.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Daniel Wheaton, Jeremiah Wheaton, Josh Wheaton, Timothy Wheaton, Cody Wolf, Kaleb May, Elijah Wheaton and Macaiah Wheaton.

