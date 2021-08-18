Carrie Lynn McCall, 33, of Crosby, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Houston, Texas. She was born on April 19, 1988, in Galveston, Texas to Jerry Doyle and Carol Lynn Jenkins McCall.

Carrie was a beautiful soul with a vibrant personality. Her smile and beauty could light up any room. Carrie was a loving companion and daughter, an amazing mom, and an awesome sister. Her ability to love others came naturally and easily. Carrie will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Carrie pursued many interests, some of which included gambling, spending money, and shopping. She was addicted to the mobile game Pokémon GO and enjoyed time at the beach. Carrie’s favorite hobby of all was spending quality time with her family, especially her daughter, whom she affectionately called Hollie Pocket. She and Hollie loved to get their nails done and go roller-skating together.

Carrie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Golden and Jaquetta McCall and her maternal grandparents David Garland and Norma Jean Jenkins; and her mother-in-law Crystal Perdew. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her parents Jerry and Carol McCall of Cleveland; her husband Joey Perdew of Crosby; her daughter Hollie Perdew of Crosby; her siblings Brandon McCall, Sean McCall and Chris McCall all of Cleveland, Britney McCall of Hull and Monique McCall of Liberty; her numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 2pm on Sunday, August 22, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of Carrie’s life will follow at 4pm, with Pastor Gene Summers, officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

