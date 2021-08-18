Charles Eugene Holstein, 73, of Dayton, TX passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at San Jacinto Methodist in Baytown, TX. Mr. Holstein was born on August 1, 1948, to Leonard Holstein and Mollie Eugenia Wheat Holstein. Mr. Holstein served his country as a United States Marine in the Vietnam War. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Holstein is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mickey Holstein and Freddie Holstein; sisters, Marie McCall, Johnnie Skinner, Dixie Meyers, and Lois Low.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Louella Holstein; son, Jeff Holstein of Dayton, TX; brother, Leonard Holstein and wife Lola of Granbury, TX; sisters, Marilyn Joyner and husband Charles of Scurry, TX and Janet Wahrenberger and husband Steven of Cypress, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Linney Cemetery in Dayton, Tx with Phil Fitzgerald officiating.

Honoring Mr. Holstein as pallbearers are Jeff Holstein, Leonard Holstein, Chad Joyner, Jeff Joyner, John Wahrenberger, and Josh Fitzgerald. Honorary pallbearers will be Walter Fitzgerald, Charles Joyner, Richard Holstein, and Steven Wahrenberger.

