Gelynn Essery, 80, of Cleveland, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 15, 2021. She was born on Monday, December 9, 1940, in Beaumont, Texas to Almon Al Guynes and Helen Kate (Platt) Guynes, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Gelynn was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Essery, brother, Larry Guynes, sister, Cindy McNulty, and father of her children, Walker L. Burris. Gelynn graduated from East Chambers High School in 1958, she then went to work for Sun Oil Company in Beaumont, Texas where she met and married her first husband Walker Burris. Together they had four beautiful children, raised in Dallas. Gelynn divorced Walker in 1974.

She later met and married Wayne Essery of Cleveland, Texas through mutual friends in 1979 until Wayne passed in 2007.

She was a faithful member of The Sanctuary Church where she served on various ministries through the years as Ladies Auxilary Leader, Prayer team, and Care Team. She loved to cook and bake for her friends. She had a great love for sending cards and contacting people. She loved to tell you, I love you dearly! Gelynn’s encouragement left a lasting impression on all who were blessed to receive it.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Walker Keith Burris and wife Debra, Sheila Pullin and husband Tim, Angie Burris, and Pam Jackson; grandchildren, Ryan Burris, Ashley Antee and husband Collin, Tyler Burris, Natalie Pullin, and Jessica Pullin; great-grandchildren, Noah Antee, Finn Antee; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

The family of Gelynn would like to extend a special thank you to everyone who visited, brought food, spent time with, sent cards, flowers, balloons, the phone calls, prayers, and the love you all showed for Gelynn. Thank you to Nurse Lee with Living Waters and her hospice team. To Liz Wakefield and her wonderful staff. To Pastor Kevin and Luciana Howard, along with The Sanctuary Church a special thank you. Visitation for Gelynn will be held at The Sanctuary Church, 100 E. Hanson St. Cleveland, Texas 77327, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at The Sanctuary Church, 100 E. Hanson St. Cleveland, Texas 77327, at 11:00 am. Interment for Gelynn will immediately follow at Wells Cemetery. Bro. Kevin Howard officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Ryan Burris, Clifford Wise, Kevin Johnson, Ramon Reis, Eddie Lowery, Sean Howard, and David Perry. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

