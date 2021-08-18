Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 16, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 16, 2021:

Wilkins, Cade – Public Intoxication

Arterbury, Troy Ferrell – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Hart, Jahray Ju – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Swope, Thomas Chapman – Accident Involving Accident to Vehicle

Maldonado, Sharon Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cameron, Shianne Ruth – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Adams, Joey Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Avila, Servando – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Blick, Steven Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Burks, Lisa Marie – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Adams, Joey Ray

Arterbury, Troy Ferrell

Avila, Servando

Blick, Steven Lee

Cameron, Shianne Ruth

Hart, Jahray Ju

Maldonado, Sharon Kay

Wilkins, Cade

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

