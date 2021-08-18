Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 16, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 16, 2021:
- Wilkins, Cade – Public Intoxication
- Arterbury, Troy Ferrell – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Hart, Jahray Ju – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Swope, Thomas Chapman – Accident Involving Accident to Vehicle
- Maldonado, Sharon Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Cameron, Shianne Ruth – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Adams, Joey Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Avila, Servando – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Blick, Steven Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Burks, Lisa Marie – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility