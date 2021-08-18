Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 16, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 16, 2021:

  • Wilkins, Cade – Public Intoxication
  • Arterbury, Troy Ferrell – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Hart, Jahray Ju – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Swope, Thomas Chapman – Accident Involving Accident to Vehicle
  • Maldonado, Sharon Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Cameron, Shianne Ruth – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Adams, Joey Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Avila, Servando – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Blick, Steven Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Burks, Lisa Marie – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Adams, Joey Ray
  • Arterbury, Troy Ferrell
  • Avila, Servando
  • Blick, Steven Lee
  • Cameron, Shianne Ruth
  • Hart, Jahray Ju
  • Maldonado, Sharon Kay
  • Wilkins, Cade

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.