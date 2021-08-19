A fair turnout: Job-seekers outnumbered by jobs at Cleveland job fair

Job-seekers and potential employers were given an opportunity to connect on Wednesday at a job fair hosted by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, the City of Cleveland and the Texas Workforce Commission.

The event, held at the Cleveland Civic Center, featured 17 employers hoping to recruit candidates to fill positions. If you missed the job fair, this is still time to connect with the employers. Below is a list of the employers and the positions they hope to fill:

Sharp International, located at the old Georgia-Pacific Mill on FM 787 in Cleveland, is hoping to hire a plant mechanic, warehouse operator, chemical operator, process engineer, supply chain, production manager and maintenance employees. Benefits include medical and dental coverage with eligibility starting on the first full day of employment based on 40 hours per week. For more information, send a resume or inquiry to humanresources@coalitionculture.com.

Whataburger, which has locations in Cleveland, Liberty and Livingston, and will soon have a location in Dayton, is looking for team members, team leaders and managers. The pay is $10 an hour for team members, $12 an hour for team leaders and $14 an hour for managers. To apply, go online to https://www.burgerworksllc.com/

Cleveland Healthcare Center is hoping to hire RNs, LVNs, CNAs and maintenance workers. For more information, contact Rita Daigrepont at clmds@hsmtx.com or call 281-593-3737.

Crossin Moving, Storage, Packing and Restoration of Livingston is looking for crew supervisors and crew helpers. For more information, contact Ketrina Johnson at 936-933-1188.

Whataburger’s Dolores Flores, Robert Abrigo, Ana Perez and Cindy Hall were on hand Wednesday to discuss career opportunities.

McWilliams & Son Heating and Air Conditioning hopes to hire dispatchers, customer service representatives, installers, technicians and helpers. For more information, call 936-247-3440.

Washburn & Company, a land surveying company located at 1409 N. Washington Ave. in Cleveland, is looking for CAD operators and a bilingual receptionist, and will be hiring field crews to assist with surveys in the near future. For more information, send an email to awashburnsurvey@gmail.com.

Brazos Transit District, a general public transportation provider serving 16 counties in central and east Texas, is looking for non-CDL drivers to cover routes in the area. These positions include benefits. For more information, go online to http://www.btd.org/about-the-district/employment-opportunities/

Health Center of Southeast Texas, which has clinics in Cleveland, Liberty, Livingston and Shepherd, and will soon have a clinic in the Plum Grove area, is looking for a facilities maintenance technician, grant specialist, medical assistant, medical receptionist and a business coordinator. To apply for these jobs, go online to indeed.com and search for “Health Center of Southeast Texas.”

Emergency Hospital System, which has two hospitals in the Cleveland area – Texas Emergency Hospital and Cleveland Emergency Hospital, has dozens of positions for which it is hiring, including nurses, house supervisors, COVID techs, CT techs and respiratory therapists. To see a complete listing of positions, click here.

Adams Homes, a nationwide homebuilder that is building homes in the Grand Oaks Reserve community in Cleveland, is looking for licensed sales agents, an administrative receptionist and construction supervisors. For more information, call 832-861-0717 or stop by the office in the Grand Oaks Reserve community in Cleveland.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice continuously has openings, particularly for correctional officers. If you aren’t interested in that field, then there are openings in agriculture, business and finance, commissary management, engineers, facilities maintenance and construction, food and laundry services, information technology, manufacturing and logistics, parole, purchasing, rehabilitation programs and transportation. For more information on all jobs, go online to https://www.tdcj.texas.gov/ks_career.html. If you would like to have a face-to-face meeting regarding any of these opportunities, TDCJ Prospector Earl Brown comes to the Austin Memorial Library every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. To speak to Brown directly, call 832-599-2260. He is available seven days a week.

The City of Cleveland has several openings including a public works director, patrol officer, parks crew worker, customer service representative, meter readers and part-time firefighter. For more information on these jobs, go online to https://www.clevelandtexas.com/jobs.aspx.

Cleveland ISD, like many other school districts, is constantly looking for employees. Currently, the District is trying to hire for dozens of positions, including teachers, aides, secretary, paraprofessionals, bilingual aides, substitute teachers and custodians. For a complete list of all these positions, go online to https://clevelandisd.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx

MTC’s Oliver J. Bell Unit in Cleveland is looking for correctional officers, recruiting sergeant, food service workers, maintenance supervisor and a captain of correctional security. To apply for these jobs, go online to https://www.mtctrains.com/careers/

Camp Gladiator in Cleveland is looking for certified personal trainers. For more information, call 936-402-3331.

And if you are a young person seeking an adventure, the U.S. military is hiring. Army recruiters were at the job fair to connect with young people interested in a military career. To learn more about these opportunities, go online to https://www.careersinthemilitary.com/home.

Hospital Housekeeping Service is looking for housekeepers, floor technicians and custodians. For more information, go online to https://www.hhs1.com/careers/

While not hiring for positions, MET Fatherhood hosted a booth at the career fair. The goal of the organization is to assist in getting fathers licensed and trained, and then help them find employers seeking their skills set. For more information, call 832-401-6180 or send email to metinc@metinc.org.

Montrail Searles (right) signs up for more information on joining the U.S. military forces at a job fair on Wednesday in Cleveland. Assisting him were Army SSG James Clingan and Sgt. First Class Nick Morgan.

Robin Mason, HR director for Texas Emergency Hospital, visits with a representative of TDCJ at a job fair on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Camp Gladiator’s Angela Hollingsworth, Jessica Squier and Rebecca Chavez are pictured at the job fair in Cleveland.

Earl Brown with TDCJ (seated) visits Austin Memorial Library in Cleveland every Tuesday to connect with potential employees.

