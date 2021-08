The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 17, 2021:

Nash, John Eric – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt

Wilson, Joshua Demcie – Criminal Trespass

Simmons, Kristopher Ray – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (no mugshot)

Morgan, Amanda Leigh – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Spell, Timothy Scott – Hold for Coryell County-Harrassment of Public Servant and Theft of Property

Morgan, Amanda Leigh

Spell, Timothy Scott

Wilson, Joshua Demcie

Share this: Twitter

Facebook