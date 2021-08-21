Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 19, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 19, 2021:
- Rhoades, Dustin Kyle – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Wilkins, Kade – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Jones, Travis – Parole Violation
- Burch, Daniel Ray – Failure to Appear and Public Nuisance
- Ford, Michael Lee – Displaying Expired License Plate or Registration, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Slaughter, Tina Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Stutts, Russel Lee – Cut Across Property, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Open Container in Motor Vehicle, No Driver’s License and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Gilliland, Joseph Blair – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Willis, Wesley Stephen – Public Intoxication
- Gaffney, Gary Down II – Hold for Investigation