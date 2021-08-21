Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 19, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 19, 2021:

  • Rhoades, Dustin Kyle – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wilkins, Kade – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Jones, Travis – Parole Violation
  • Burch, Daniel Ray – Failure to Appear and Public Nuisance
  • Ford, Michael Lee – Displaying Expired License Plate or Registration, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Slaughter, Tina Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Stutts, Russel Lee – Cut Across Property, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Open Container in Motor Vehicle, No Driver’s License and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gilliland, Joseph Blair – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Willis, Wesley Stephen – Public Intoxication
  • Gaffney, Gary Down II – Hold for Investigation
  • Burch, Daniel Ray
  • Gaffney, Gary Down II
  • Gilliland, Joseph Blair
  • Jones, Travis
  • Rhoades, Dustin Kyle
  • Slaughter, Tina Marie
  • Stutts, Russel Lee
  • Wilkins, Kade
  • Willis, Wesley Stephen

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.