Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 19, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 19, 2021:

Rhoades, Dustin Kyle – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wilkins, Kade – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Jones, Travis – Parole Violation

Burch, Daniel Ray – Failure to Appear and Public Nuisance

Ford, Michael Lee – Displaying Expired License Plate or Registration, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Slaughter, Tina Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Stutts, Russel Lee – Cut Across Property, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Open Container in Motor Vehicle, No Driver’s License and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gilliland, Joseph Blair – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Willis, Wesley Stephen – Public Intoxication

Gaffney, Gary Down II – Hold for Investigation

