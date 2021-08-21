Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 18, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 18, 2021:

Young, James Richard – Disorderly Conduct

McClure, Bryson – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Hold for Montgomery County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Jones, Jonathan Louis – Possession of a Controlled Substance

McIntyre, Scotty Glen – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Vollmar, Darell James – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Miller, Mackenzie Cory – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Prohibited Weapon and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Lewing, Cora Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Hold for Faulkner County-Failure to Appear

Woods, Bobby Wayne – Aggravated Robbery

Pierce, Paul Calvin Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Price, Marcus Andrew – Parole Violation

