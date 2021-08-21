Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 18, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 18, 2021:
- Young, James Richard – Disorderly Conduct
- McClure, Bryson – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Hold for Montgomery County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Jones, Jonathan Louis – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- McIntyre, Scotty Glen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Vollmar, Darell James – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Miller, Mackenzie Cory – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Prohibited Weapon and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Lewing, Cora Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Hold for Faulkner County-Failure to Appear
- Woods, Bobby Wayne – Aggravated Robbery
- Pierce, Paul Calvin Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Price, Marcus Andrew – Parole Violation