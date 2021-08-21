Lilli Faye Barker, 64, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in Baytown. She was born on April 9, 1957, in Anahuac, Texas, to the late Bill and Carol Jean Barker Strode.

Lilli was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She married the love of her life, Preston Odice Barker, and together they raised six children. Lilli was the most kindhearted and loving woman, who would help anyone that needed it. She had a personality that was beautiful both inside and out.

Lilli pursued many interests, some of which included her passion for collecting antiques, Faberge eggs, old silver bells, and jewelry. She also liked the great outdoors where she could often be found fishing. Lilli’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and her fur baby Rosey. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Lilli was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband of forty-six years, Preston Barker of Baytown; her children, Thomas Roy of Washington, Doris Matlock and husband Ronald of Commerce, Texas, Salina Hisler and husband Robert of Anahuac, Texas, John Barker and wife Kerry of Daisetta, Texas, Melissa Thramer and husband Phillip of Oklahoma and Lois Thomas and husband Roy of Anahuac, Texas; her fourteen grandchildren and her numerous great-grandchildren; her siblings Billy Strode, William Strode, James Strode and wife Viola, Darlene Walker, Eula Touchet and her daughter Gladys Touchet; her beloved canine companion Rosey; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Lilli’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving, and funny woman that she was.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome

To send flowers to Lilli’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

