Alberto Bernadino Gonzalez, age 31 of Willis, Texas passed away Monday, August 16, 2021. He was born July 17, 1990 in Houston, Texas to parents Millie Huerta and Roberto Gonzalez. He is preceded in death by his Francisco Espinoza and Roberto Gonzalez, III.

Alberto proudly served in the US Army. He loved working with children, and he was a dedicated little league football, baseball, and basketball coach. He was active in Reach One Teach One.

Survivors include his parents, Millie Huerta and Roberto Gonzalez, Sr.; grandparents, Maria Huerta, Richard Morales, Elvira and Jose Gonzalez; girlfriend, Sheonece Williams; sons, Tristan and Karter Hadnot; sisters, Midella Gonzalez, Maria Gonzalez, and Merzades Artis; brother, Roberto Gonzalez, Jr.; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 23, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

