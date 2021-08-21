Kimberly Mae Fulcher, age 61, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021. She was born July 21, 1960 in Houston, Texas to parents Charles and Donna Stansell. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Fulcher; grandson, Justice Fulcher; and grandmother, Alicia Stansell.

Survivors include her husband, John Wesley Fulcher; parents, Charles and Donna Stansell; sons, John Wesley Fulcher, Jr. and Jesse Wade Fulcher; honorary daughters, Loren Pittman, Kristie Pakebusch, and Darinda Fulcher; sister, Lisa and Morgan Fulcher; brothers, Chuck and Pat Stansell, Mike and Phyllis Stansell; grandchildren, Joshua Fulcher, Naomi Fulcher, Kelley Fulcher, Jayden Fulcher, Jason Fulcher, John Fulcher, III., April Fulcher, Cheyenne Fulcher, and Maddie Pillows; great-grandchildren, Theodore Fulcher and Ava Fulcher; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends who loved her dearly.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

