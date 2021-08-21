Betty Jean Bates Moore

November 26, 1934 – August 16, 2021

Heaven’s rejoicing today over the arrival of Betty Jean Moore, God’s special angel! Betty was surrounded by her family when she passed away at her home on August 16, 2021.

She spent her life investing in the lives of others. After raising her eight children she became a CNA and in her 70’s she became a foster parent! Betty loved all her children, family and friends with the love of the Lord. To see her was to see God’s love, peace, joy and strength. She will be forever loved, truly missed and never forgotten. Her legacy will live forever!

Betty is survived by:

Son; Randy Moore and wife Charity of Houston, TX; Daughters; Carolyn Clutter and husband Rick of Highlands, TX, Debra Harris and husband Don of Point Blank, TX, Janice Wagner and husband Phil of Kingwood, TX, Tammy Moore of Coldspring, TX; Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends!

Betty was preceded in death by her:

Mother – Alice Ester Grimes Bates; Father – John Wharton Bates; Husband – John Cecil Moore; Sisters – Ruby Love Swansey, Phebe Amanda Jackson (Amanda Marie), Alice Bell Jones (Mittie); Brothers – Sidney James Bates (Buddy), Morris Henry Bates, John Wharton Bates Jr. (JW), Earnest Monroe Bates (Jack), Guy Vandone Bates; Daughters – Sandra Sue Brown, Cynthia Lynn Laughlin; Son – John Cecil Moore Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Victory Gospel Church, 3720 FM 222 Loop, Coldspring, TX 77331. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Brookside Cemetery, Houston, Texas.

