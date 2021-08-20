DPS names new sergeant for San Jacinto County

A San Jacinto County native is making a return home to lead the SJC office for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Sgt. Gary Wright, a graduate of Cleveland High School, starts his new post on Sept. 1.

His transfer to San Jacinto County came after the retirement of longtime DPS sergeant, David “Gus” Gustafson. Wright has spent the last 15 years as a Highway Patrol sergeant in Limestone County, Texas.

Wright grew up in the Bear Creek community of San Jacinto County. His parents still live within the county and Wright is anxious to spend more time with them now that he will be living nearby in Livingston.

After graduating from Cleveland High School, Wright spent four years with the U.S. Marines. When his enlistment was over, he joined DPS in 1997.

“I am looking forward to working in San Jacinto County and working with the law enforcement officials and criminal justice officials in the county,” he said.

Now that Wright is back home, he has no plans to leave again.

“I plan be here until I retire,” he said.

