Couple dies of COVID-19 just days apart

A Liberty County family has the overwhelming task of laying to rest two loved ones after they died just days apart from COVID-19.

Derrick Wallace, son of Rev. Jerrol and Glenda Wallace of Moss Hill, died Aug. 9 after a short battle with the dreaded virus. His wife and childhood sweetheart, Jessica, daughter of Lesley and Tammie Rogers of Hull, died on Thursday, Aug. 19.

The couple fell in love as teenagers while attending Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church where Derrick’s parents were pastors at the time. Derrick was a talented singer, though he shunned the spotlight, preferring to sing at church services.

The couple lived in Hardin County. Derrick was a pharmacy manager for Market Basket and Jessica was a loving and devoted mother to their 19-year-old daughter, Madison.

“There was only him for her and her for him. A true love story,” family members posted on Facebook. “There are no words created that could describe how much we will miss them both. We could never thank you enough for all your prayers and encouraging words and messages. They have meant so much and kept us strong.”

Funeral arrangements for the couple are pending.

Friends of the family have set up a Go Fund Me account to help offset expenses. Anyone who wishes to help can make a donation by going online to https://gofund.me/4ac98d54.

