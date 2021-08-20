Body of missing UPS driver found in Walker County

After exhaustive searches, the body of a missing UPS delivery driver was found Thursday in Walker County, Texas.

Charles “Chuck” McQuary, 56, had been missing since Aug. 2 after he failed to show up for his 9 a.m. shift in Cleveland, Texas. A resident of Zulch, Texas, McQuary’s disappearance was first reported in his home county of Madison County, Texas. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office issued a public appeal for information following his disappearance.

Authorities were particularly concerned about his safety after family members reportedly found a suicide note and a last will and testament among his belongings.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office also recovered McQuary’s vehicle. His body was taken to Fort Bend County for autopsy.

A spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the only information the agency is releasing right now is that McQuary’s body and vehicle were found. More information will be released after the autopsy and the investigation are concluded.

McQuary had developed a lot of close friendships and acquaintances in Liberty County as he delivered packages in the Cleveland and Tarkington area. His co-worker and friend, Karena Hunter, said the last couple of weeks have been hard for everyone who loved him.

“I have worked beside Chuck for almost 18 years. I actually had to come off my Tarkington route for a little while because it just doesn’t feel right to be there without him. I just needed a little break from everyone asking about him,” said Hunter. “I plan to be back next week.”

Hunter, who helped in the searches, said McQuary was a friend to everyone he met and was looking forward to retiring in a few years.

“He was always happy. He was proud that he and his wife had just built a new barndominium and he had just stocked his pond. He loved working around his house and always bragged on his kids and wife,” Hunter said. “There were no signs that things might have been going wrong for him.”

Authorities are hoping the autopsy report will determine if McQuary died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds or if foul play is involved.

