Pedestrian killed after being struck by two vehicles on SH 321 in Tarkington

A 32-year-old woman was killed Friday morning around 6:24 a.m. when she was struck by two vehicles on SH 321 near CR 2243.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the woman, identified as Yaliannis Zalas, intentionally put herself in the lane of traffic on SH 321. Surveillance video was located and used to determine what happened in the accident.

“It appears she was standing in the lane of traffic when a vehicle passed. Then intentionally laid down in the lane of traffic where she was hit,” Willoughby said.

The first vehicle that struck Zalas left the scene while the second one remained until authorities arrived. Willoughby said it is possible that the driver of the first vehicle might not have realized they hit a person.

Zalas, who left behind a 1-week-old baby, was staying with friends or relatives at a house directly by the accident scene.

“We received a call this morning that a black female was jumping out into traffic at this location,” said Willoughby, adding that he is not certain if the reports were related to the accident that claimed Zalas’s life.

The surveillance video corroborated those reports to authorities.

Willoughby is asking anyone with information about the accident to call the Liberty County DPS office at 936-336-4583. If there is no answer, please leave a message on the answering machine and a trooper will return your call.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter, Allegiance EMS, Smith Towing and Tarkington Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

