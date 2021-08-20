Following a well-lived life, Evelyn Hilton, 82, entered the gates of Heaven on August 18, 2021.

She was born in Baytown, Texas on May 16, 1939, the daughter of Ed and Charlene Gill. Evelyn graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, Lee College, and Sam Houston State University, later earning a Master’s Degree from Sul Ross State University. Evelyn married Robert Hilton on May 22, 1960 in Baytown, Tx. Evelyn was a Christian and a member of Old River Baptist Church in Old River-Winfree.

Evelyn dedicated her life to teaching- she loved it so, that she often remarked that she “could not believe they paid her for what she did.” Evelyn taught 26 years in Texas public schools in Bay City, Alpine, Pecos, Conroe, and Bangs ISD. Evelyn taught elementary classes, art, theatre, and special education to hundreds of students. Evelyn retired from teaching in Bangs I.S.D. and moved near family in Mont Belvieu, Texas. Throughout her life, Evelyn also worked with kids teaching piano lessons and volunteering in church activities. Additionally, Evelyn was an accomplished writer, having written several historical children’s books.

Evelyn enjoyed traveling, adventure, the mountains of West Texas, and painting. One of Evelyn’s most treasured adventures and honors was being selected to receive a national fellowship grant to travel with teachers to Japan to learn about their schools, students, and Japanese culture. Always ready for an adventure, Evelyn organized and led multiple art workshops for teachers to travel to Mexico, where she led watercolor lessons on the beach.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Charlene Gill. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years- Robert Hilton; daughter Suzanne Cofresi, husband Mike; sons Steve Hilton, wife Jen and son David Hilton; grandchildren Trent, Josh, Katie, Cassie, Drew and Cameron; sister Susan Radle, husband Darrell and their children Kristi, Michael, and John; and numerous cousins.

Her husband and children are left with many wonderful memories and her grandchildren will always be able to remember their “Meme” and her adventurous spirit- always ready to play with them when they were younger. Friends and family who were blessed enough to know Evelyn and have her in their lives will miss her, but rejoice in knowing she is celebrating in Heaven with family and friends who have gone on before.

Graveside services and committal will be held at Tilton family cemetery in Old River-Winfree, FM 565, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 4:30pm. Evelyn loved the ocean, tropical flowers, and traveling to Mexico to enjoy the beautiful turquoise water. In honor of her, please feel free to wear bright colors to the graveside service as we celebrate her life and impact on others. Visitation will be immediately following the graveside service.

