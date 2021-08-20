Laura Jane Ray (56)

This is the story of Laura. She was a wonderful woman who will be missed and who will always be cherished for her happy, giving, and huge heart. Our “Lulu”, as her five grandchildren called her, was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, and friend like no other.

Laura’s story starts in Winnie, Texas where she was born on January 30, 1965. She was the youngest daughter of Osa Lee (Buddy) Davis and Wanda Davis. Right out of school Laura married the love of her life David Ray and eventually settled in Hankamer to raise their three children, David Ray, Maci (Whittington), and Frankie Ray.

Laura was known for her kind and generous heart. She was the first to arrive to help others and the last to leave. She went out of her way to make sure that those around her were taken care of during the many extended family celebrations during the holidays.

Laura and David spent many years serving the Lord as they provided a loving home to many foster children. Laura instilled in her own children and those around her, the importance of love and kindness.

Laura was a hard-working employee and put her whole heart into all her positions. The last position she held was at ONEOK, in Mont Belvieu.

Loved ones that cleared the path for her are her father Osa “Buddy” Davis, her mother Wanda Davis, and her father-in-law, Jim Ray.

Loved ones that will miss her and look forward to reuniting in the future include her husband, David Ray; her children, David Ray (Sammie Ray), Maci Whittington (Edward Whittington) and Frankie Ray (Erica Overturf); her grandchildren, Peyton Lewis (11), Kyilee Whittington (14), Parker Whittington (8), David James Ray (4) and Jaxon Ray (9 months); her siblings, John Lee Davis (Pixie Davis), Susan Parker, Carol Jane Patton, and Carolyn Menard (Glynn Menard); also, her mother-in-law, Carol Ray; and sister-in-law, Denna Ray and their children Jimmy Ray, James Watkins, and Jake Watkins.

Absent from the body means we are present with the Lord.

Laura/Mom/Lulu: this is not goodbye, it is see you later. The void you left behind can never be filled, we love you forever.

A celebration of Laura’s life will be held at 11am, on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Hillside Church, 12319 TX-146, in Mont Belvieu, Texas, with Pastor Mark Trice, officiating.

