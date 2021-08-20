Shirley Ann Wolf, age 76 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021. She was born August 26, 1944 in Beaumont, Texas to parents Robert Dean Long and Frances Inez Williams who preceded her in death along with her son, Raymond Allen Lester; brother, James Long and wife Pat; and brother-in-law, John Jordan.

Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia Lester Warren and husband George, Rhonda Lester Harrison and husband Danny; siblings, Jewel Jordan, Phillip Long and wife Vera, Johnny Long and wife Rita, Sandra Oldham and husband Alonzo; along with many grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 23, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas.

