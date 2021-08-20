Douglas Wayne Welch, age 78 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021. He was born July 15, 1943 in Nacogdoches County, Texas to parents Roy and Ima Welch who preceded him in death along with his sisters, Jodie Billinoski, Madge Doss, Joyce Gilmore, and Doris Ann Welch; brothers, R.A. “Sonny” Welch, and Roy Welch; and grandson, Donny Thomas.

Survivors include his wife, Sheri Linn Welch; daughter, Che’ Welch-Harrison and husband Bo; sons, Gordon Wayne Welch, Douglas Warren Welch and wife Kay (Kay-d-belle), and Jason Presley; sisters, Nell Croft and husband Bobby, Christine Ludwing, Emileen Atkinson and husband Richard, Janice Watkins and husband Jimbo; brothers, Dale Welch and wife Karen, Jim Welch and wife June, John Welch and wife Sue, Clifford Welch and wife Debra; grandchildren, Tyler Davis, Gavin Davis, Hanna Viso Welch, Will Welch, Dara Thomas, CJ Lee, Auston Dalton, Samantha Piani, Tiffani Thomas, Nathan Presley, Natalie Presley, Noah Presley, Coral Leitzell, Kalie Leitzell, Trent Leitzell, and Larson Leitzell; along with numerous great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

