Rebecca Gale Stevens, 66, of Wallisville, passed away on August 11, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. She was born August 7, 1955 in Jacinto City, Texas to parents, Harold Edward Wise and Mary Jo Griffin Wise.

Rebecca had been a resident of Wallisville since 2008 and was previously of Channelview. She was a Christian and most recently attended the Baptist Church. Rebecca loved scrapbooking and the many friends she made at crops and retreats. She also loved Elvis and Lucille Ball. She most of all loved her family and being with them.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Wise; brothers, Eddy Wise, Garry Wise and Ronnie Wise; also her granddaughter, Paisleigh Thomas.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, Eric Stevens; her mother, Mary Tabor; her children, Brandy Thomas and husband Troy, Shawna Ford and husband Kris, and Heather Carey and husband Josh; grandchildren, Haylee Stevens, Jenna Smith, Hunter Smith, Austin Stevens, and Caitlyn McElhaney; great-grandson, Elliot Dimmick; sister, Lisa Freeman and husband Laurence; also several nieces and nephews.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

