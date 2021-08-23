Anthony Welborn Jones, 59, of Ivanhoe, Tx passed away on August 17, 2021, at CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Livingston, Tx. Mr. Jones was born October 11, 1961, to the late Welborn Harrison Jones and Joyce Ann Waldrum in Lancaster, CA. Mr. Jones was an ordained minister and worked as an electrician. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Jones is preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his estranged wife, Melissa Jones; his children, Lacey Jones Flower and husband Curtis Flower of Warren, Kaleigh Jones of Kountze, Kane Jones and fiance, Tory Buchanan of Warren, Matilda Jones and fiance Chris Puckett of Warren, Marshall Jones and fiance, Marissa Benton of Ivanhoe, Gus Jones of Ivanhoe, and Ethan Jones of Kountze; grandchildren, Alyssa Flower, Luke Flower, Anthony Jones, Aden Jones, Alexiah Broadus, Zoey Jones, Keylie Jones, Megan Jones, Rosalie Jones, soon to be born Harmony Puckett, Gabriel Jones, Daniel Jones; brother, Nathan Jones; two nephews, Chance and Allan Jones; sister, Melissa Daniels, and 3 kids, Jesse Graham of Saratoga, Aaron Graham of Vidor, and Abigail Daniels of Village Mills; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Faith & Family Chapel in Batson, TX with Pastor Gary Post and JW Watters who be giving the eulogy. Interment to follow at Antioch Cemetery in Buna, TX. at 2: 00 P. M. A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Faith & Family Chapel from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Food and fellowship to follow, after graveside service, at Kountze Fire Dept. from 3:00 to 6:30 P. M.

Honoring Mr. Jones as pallbearers are Kane Jones, Marshall Jones, Gus Jones, Nathan Jones, Curtis Flower, and Chris Puckett. Honorary pallbearers will be Bud Wolcott and Derick Jones.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an account for Gus & Ethan’s college fund.

