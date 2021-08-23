Chavira named president Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce

Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Jennifer Cantave Chavira as the new incoming president of the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. Chavira will replace former president Mary Anne Campbell who retired due to health issues.

“I am very excited to join the Liberty-Dayton and surrounding communities as the new president and CEO of Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. I look forward to building and rebuilding the relationships with the business owners in our community. I love helping people, businesses, and the children of our future. I will work with our business owners and city officials to make sure we are doing what is necessary in our community to keep it growing, thriving and ever so attractive for new businesses to come to our area,” said Chavira.

Chavira previously was employed as the investor development director for Partnership Lake Houston, a position she held for three years. Prior to that, she was a relationship manager for Bank of America for three years and was employed by Kaplan High Education for five years.

Originally from California, Chavira moved to Texas to attend college on a softball scholarship. She first attended Midland College before transferring to the University of Central Oklahoma.

Helping people through mentorship is her calling, according to Chavira.

“I am really looking forward to meeting everyone and building deep relationships in the community. I want to help build future leaders in the community and help build the chamber back up,” Chavira said. “My goals are to increase chamber membership and give businesses opportunities to get their names out there through sponsorships. I also would love to bring bizcoms to the community. These are educational and beneficial to the business community.”

Among those excited to see the changes at the Chamber is Andrew Landry, Chamber treasurer. Additionally, Landry represents Clearent Services.

“Many business owners are excited for the change and are ready to see the growth in the community,” Landry said. “Having an active Chamber of Commerce to support our local business needs is vital to the community. As an area chamber, our interest spans beyond the immediate vicinity to issues and events throughout the region, and the state, that could impact our local communities and member businesses in Southeast Texas.

The Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is open to foot traffic as well as online services. The Chamber is undergoing significant changes and upgrades as the torch is passed to the new incoming team.

Founded in 1903, The Board of Trade was the forerunner for the Liberty Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce which was named March 25, 1977.

